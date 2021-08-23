'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Bear and Gabe Brown Reunite in Sweet Photo Holding Their Kids

✖

Alaskan Bush People brothers Bear Brown and Gabriel Brown have reunited as they spend time with their families. Bear shared a photo of their big reunion to his private Instagram, posing with 1-year-old son River as Gabe holds his 2-year-old daughter Sophie. Bear left the photo, posted on Aug. 14, without a caption, but River's mother, Raiven Adams added, writing on her post of the same photo, "just cousin things." See the photo here.

While some commenters prodded Gabe to smile for the shot, Adams added, "Please stop commenting Gabe is angry he is the nicest guy and a great dad. Not everyone smiles for every photo! He was told to smile by me and I took pics quickly before the kids move! He smiles in many of them but the kids' faces are blurry !" Gabe and his wife Raquell are typically more private, keeping almost all of Sophie's life off of social media.

Bear and Adams, however, have been sharing the ups and downs of their relationship with followers. The two first got together in 2018 before getting engaged the next year. Shortly after their engagement, the two called the wedding off, reuniting in September 2020 before splitting again in April. "Raiven and I have gone our separate ways," Bear wrote at the time on social media. "We split up over a month ago. I would like to also address some rumors I heard. I was never unfaithful to Raiven. I have always loved her and only her. She simply felt I was not what she’s looking for. It has definitely hurt my heart and that along with everything else I’m going through has not been easy, but no matter what, I wish Raiven only happiness and hope she finds what she is looking for in life. Please be respectful to her!"

Earlier this month, the two confirmed they were back together, sharing a sweet family shot to social media. "We may have spent all this time being lost trying to fix ourselves," Adams wrote. "I wish we would have done that before we had you but we have done a tremendous job making sure you are loved and happy. Things may have been rocky for a while but for you it’s always been love." Earlier this month, Bear captioned a photo with his love, "The most beautiful lady I’ve ever seen!"