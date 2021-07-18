'Alaskan Bush People' Star Has Humorous Encounter With Bigfoot

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown took a break from posting serious and introspective messages on his Instagram page this week. He shared a photo of himself whispering into the ear of a Bigfoot statue, giving fans plenty to laugh about. It was a stark contrast to his previous posts, especially one he shared on the Fourth of July.

The July 13 photo shows Brown, 31, standing by a Bigfoot statue to share a message. "Psss. *whisper *whisper. What do you think I told him?" Brown wrote in the caption. Many of his fans took him up on the opportunity to share what they think Brown told the statue. "My beard is better than yours," one person joked. "You said 'Come on pal. We all need a friend,'" another suggested. "You said Hey buddy you need to shave," another joked. Another fan suggested Brown looked like his late father, Billy Brown, in the photo. "Thank you," Brown replied.

Brown shared the humorous photo a week after he got some hate for his July 4th photo. The Discovery Channel star posted a photo of himself wearing a U.S. flag as if it was a cape, tucked into his vest. He deleted the picture after some found it disrespectful to the flag. Brown apologized and posted a photo of himself holding the flag instead. His caption included a quote from the U.S. Flag Code, which notes that a flag should not be worn as "apparel, bedding, or drapery."

"So wearing it as a superhero cape in my Independence Day video was wrong of me," Brown wrote. "I apologize if I offended any government citizenry or Patriot of the U.S.A. This was not my intent. I hold America in the highest regard and believe in its Constitution, and Declaration of Independence. God Bless America."

Since Billy Brown's death in February at age 68, Brown's posts have been understandably more introspective than they used to be. He took a long break from the platform, only to return with a heartbreaking message in April about how loved ones are always in "our hearts," even after their deaths. "Times are changed as times must, and do, and the room seems empty without you," Brown wrote at the time. "I carry on from day to day, remembering those things you'd say, tears of pain run down my face they try to take your special place, I wake up dreaming we have to be apart, yet those we [lose] from our sight are never gone from our hearts."

In late May, Brown shared an intense selfie that shocked his followers. The accompanying caption included a statement on the challenges of life in light of Billy's death and some shocking allegations older brother Matt Brown made about their parents and Alaskan Bush People producers. "You have to grow up in this life that we live, but never forever because inside we're all still just kids," Brown wrote at the time.