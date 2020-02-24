‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bear Brown Reacts to Allegations From Ex-Fiancee Raiven Adams

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown is breaking his silence on allegations raised against him by pregnant ex-fiancée Raiven Adams in a protective order. Taking to his private Instagram account over the weekend, the Discovery Channel star spoke out against the accusations, denying that he has used drugs.

“What becomes of the brokenhearted?” Bear captioned a drawing of himself with his hands over his heart, according to The Blast.

The comments section of the post quickly flooded with talk of the current drama surrounding the star, with one fan asking, “Do you do cocaine?”

Brown quickly shut down the speculation, responding, “No! I don’t do drugs!!!!!!”

Hoping to put the rumors to rest, Brown, in a separate post, reiterated those words, writing, “There’s something I would like to say! I DON’T DO DRUGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Brown’s statements came more than a week after Adams’ Feb. 10 filing. In a handwritten declaration, Adams, who is currently expecting her first child with Brown, accused the Alaskan Bush People star of “eratic (sic) behavior” that included “yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms,” which he allegedly told her was a result of cocaine use.

“When expressing concerns of his drug use he would threaten to kick me out/withhold food, money,” she wrote. “He would punish me by verbally abusing me or threatening to kick me out.”

She also wrote that Brown would “use it [a gun] as intimidation” and tell her “gun laws don’t apply to him.”

Adams alleged that Brown’s troubling behavior only grew worse once they learned that she was pregnant. At one point, she claims that Brown even threatened to “try to take our son from me” if she left the relationship.

Although Adams has not addressed the protective order, her mother, Kassy Michelle, claimed in an Instagram post that the stress from the relationship was negatively impacting her daughter’s pregnancy.

“Stress can cause complications in pregnancy which is why she’s in preterm labor,” she wrote. “Baby has received all the steroids and magnesium they can give him to help him grow faster. Now hopefully god will bless Raiven with 10 more weeks.”

Brown and Adams are scheduled to appear in court later this month, where it is expected that Adams will request a judge extend the temporary restraining order. In her court filings, she asked that the order be extended to her unborn child as well to protect them “from violent behavior / source of control / putting the baby in harms way.”