‘Alaskan Bush People’: Bear Brown Begs Fans Stop Sending Pregnant Girlfriend ‘Disrespectful Messages’ About Baby’s Paternity

Alaskan Bush People‘s Bear Brown is asking his followers to stop harassing pregnant girlfriend Raiven Adams with messages calling the father of her unborn baby into question, defending his decision not to ask for a paternity test amid the ups and downs of their relationship.

The Discovery reality personality took to his private Instagram page to share a photo of a dwindling fire, sharing an important message with fans in the caption: “Everybody! Please stop sending Raiven disrespectful messages!” he wrote. “She’s is going through enough without naysayers spreading gossip!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Raiven is pregnant with my child! We’ve been living in the same house for a while!” he continued. “I don’t need some test to know this little miracle is mine! It is completely 100 percent impossible for it not to be given the time frame!”

Asking Alaskan Bush People fans to abide by a childhood rule, Brown wrote, “So please remember if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all! Raiven is the love of my life please show her the respect she deserves! And to everyone out there who has been so supportive! Thank you! Stay AWESOME!”

Adams and Brown have had a bit of a roller coaster ride relationship, announcing just days after they called off their engagement last month that they were expecting a child together. The pair has since rededicated themselves to their romantic relationship, but that hasn’t made some of the issues Adams was struggling with ahead of their initial split go away, including the “drama” and “harassment” connected to being in the spotlight.

“It’s been a long battle for me to decide what I should do,” she wrote on Instagram last month while announcing the break up. “What I should say… I think this life is to much for me (sic). The drama, the articles, the harassment. The mean people who have nothing better to do.”

“And due to that, and Several other reasons me and bear have decided to stay friends (sic),” she continued. “Sometimes two people are meant to be in each other’s life…. but not the way they thought. Wishing the wolf pack all of the best luck on every adventure.”

Photo credit: Discovery