'Alaskan Bush People' Star Bam Bam Brown Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Earth in Uplifting New Year's Message

Alaskan Bush People star Joshua "Bam Bam" Brown posted an inspiration message on Instagram this weekend in honor of New Year's Eve. The reality star acknowledged the start of a new year as a "birthday" of sorts for the Earth. Fans were loving his positive attitude.

"Happy birthday to the oblate spheroid we all call home," Brown wrote, alongside a snowy selfie. "Just finished our lap around the Sun and now let's have another one. Happy new year! Stay safe, be strong, be kind, never back down and always Respect the Danger." Brown's post showed him with his hair in a wild twist, wearing aviator sunglasses and a black sweating in a snowy wilderness backdrop.

The post got over 7,000 likes on Instagram, where commenters wished Brown a happy new year in return. One fan wrote: "The end of the year is a time for parties and celebration, but also for reflection, analysis and new beginnings. We will leave this year behind, and we must keep the good and forget the less good. Have a happy year with lots of love and more success with your family." Another wrote: "I wish you a happy and blessed New Year 2021! That all your wishes and dreams for the New Year come true! Take care of yourself and stay healthy."

Brown is not the only one in need of a fresh start at the beginning of this new year. His older brother, Matthew Brown, posted a pensive message on Instagram for the occasion as well. He reflected not only on his own changes but on "my country, and the world," nothing that 2020 saw "a world wide pandemic, racism, murder, fire, storms, country's divided, and lies... so many lies."

"If I could get a message to the world right now, I would pass down Jesus's message that we need to love, and look out for our neighbors, and make peace with our neighbors in respectful forgiving ways," he went on. "Jesus was all about being cool with our neighbors. Conflict is inevitable in any relationship after long enough. We can work through it if we work together, looking to the future to the point where we can all get what we need to live together with happy, healthy, free lives!"

The Brown family was particularly impacted by the wild fires on the west coast in 2020, which destroyed their home in Washington state. Hopefully fans will see their triumphant reconstruction when the show returns, but no renewal or release date has been formally announced yet.