‘Alaskan Bush People’: Ami Brown Has Reportedly Finished Chemotherapy

Alaskan Bush People cast member Ami Brown has reportedly completed chemotherapy treatment for her lung cancer.

The new report comes from the “Alaskan Bush People Exposed” Facebook page, which is said to have sources close to the Discovery Channel show’s production. Her current health conditions were not included in the update.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The page did also state that production on the reality show was set to presume in a few weeks, but later clarified that Brown was not planning to participate.

“There has been no talk of Ami filming this season,” a page administrator wrote. “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, and there has been a delay already.”

Brown’s chance of survival is said to be very slim, but she’s trying to make the most of it.

“Worrying about it only makes it worse,” she previously said. “There is hope, and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays on Discovery at 9 p.m. ET.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!