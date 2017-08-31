‘Alaskan Bush People’s Ami Brown Reveals ‘It Could Be My Last Days’

It’s been a tough year for The Brown family of Alaskan Bush People, and it looks as though it’s only going to get more difficult.

Ami Brown, matriarch of the family, was diagnosed with lung cancer, and it currently receiving treatments in California. This travel has put a strain on Ami, as well as the rest of the family, and Ami’s starting to wonder how much longer it will last.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During an interview with People, Ami revealed that the she could lose this fight with cancer at any moment.

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And no the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” Brown said. “But I have the will to fight.”

Despite the difficult fight, Ami is staying optimistic about the whole situation. She knows that things could always be worse and she’s making the best out of what she’s been given.

“Worrying about it only makes it worse. There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

Being around people in California isn’t what Ami and her family are used to, but she’s been enjoying the company during this time.

“People ask for photos in the elevator and I get their phone numbers so I can text with them. There was a lady who is dying of a very rare lung disease. It brought tears of joy to her eyes to see me and I’m just so humbled to bring a little happiness into her life. Another woman has these rubber bracelets that say ‘God’s got this’ and she gave us some. I gave the lady my bracelet. It meant a lot to me when the woman gave it to me but it meant even more to be able to give it to someone else.”

Ami Brown has a very tough road ahead, but she’s not looking to give up any time soon.

Photo Credit: Discovery