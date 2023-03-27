Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Hits Back at Critics of Her Viral Accent in Video

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson fired back at critics after a video of her using an accent circulated online. She is seen speaking with an exaggerated accent in the viral video clip, which was taken from a TikTok Live session, and is heard saying, "I'm a actually start talking like this … OK. Cuz' y'all think I'm so ghetto, I'm finna show y'all how f— ghetto." Thompson was called out on social media, including for patting her head throughout the video, which drew the ire of social media users. "No, I wasn't attempting to offend anyone!" wrote the 17-year-old in her Instagram Stories on March 26. "I did this because people frequently comment on how "ghetto" my speech is. Which I feel in no way I do. I feel I am my own true self."

As Thompson explained, she created the viral video to "troll everyone back" and prove "a point to the Karens that love to have an opinion on everything. "Also I would love to add that in no way was I being rude or disrespectful by the head taps," the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum added. "I [understand] that people use that method to relieve itch when they have a hairstyle. I'm fully aware, I also love trying new wigs as well … lastly, this is the end I will speak on this topic." Thompson's public response comes after Dralin Carswell, her boyfriend, was arrested on February 28 for driving under the influence.

After being arrested, Carswell was charged with following too closely, failure to maintain lane, marijuana DUI, driving with a suspended license, speeding, fleeing, and evading the police. Upon release on a $25,000 bond, he was held for two days at the Monroe County jail. While Carswell attempted to evade police officers, Thompson was with him during the chase. The police flashed emergency lights, but he ignored them and continued driving at 75 mph, which constitutes felony fleeing. The police performed a PIT maneuver on Carswell's car and approached it with their guns drawn. Carswell had a pistol in the cupholder of his vehicle at the time.

The police ran Carswell's license, and officers were informed that he was on probation and driving with a suspended license. While Thompson had no outstanding warrants, Julius Malik Devon Williams, the third passenger, had several. Both Carswell and Williams were arrested. Following the incident, Thompson was picked up by her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird. Thompson began dating Carswell in 2021, and the couple went social media official in September of that year. Despite Georgia's minimum consent age of 16, their age difference has resulted in backlash from fans.