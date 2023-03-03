Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Boyfriend Arrested in Front of Her After Chase

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's boyfriend was recently arrested. The Monroe County Police arrested Dralin Carswell on Tuesday for DUI, fleeing from police, and being wanted on outstanding warrants following a three-mile chase through the county, as first reported by local media outlet The Reporter. The publication notes that Thompson, a passenger in the car during the chase, was not charged with any crime and is just a witness. According to The Reporter, an officer ran the tag of a Dodge Charger parked in front of a gas station on Highway 24 around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It was determined by the police system that the owner of that car had a warrant in his name, so the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove north as soon as the officer had confirmed that the warrant was, in fact, valid.

Police used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to spin the car and disable it near Hickman Road, according to authorities. Carswell, 21, was charged with fleeing, failing to maintain lanes, following too closely, and speeding in addition to DUI, according to The Reporter. Moreover, the outlet also reported that Julian Malik Divon Williams, 24, another passenger, was also arrested on outstanding warrants. Carswell was held in jail for two days before being released on a bond of $25,000. Thompson's sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who has sole custody of the reality star, reportedly picked her up from Monroe County Jail. Carswell, who is five years her senior, has been dating Thompson for over two years. Still, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum has hardly spoken about the relationship outside of a few interviews that she did in the past.

As she explained to Teen Vogue, Carswell might be her "only friend" since she does not trust others her age. "To be honest, I do not have many friends. At all," she said. "Because I feel like folks are so much like, 'Oh, my God, I'm friends with Honey Boo Boo." She added, "I don't trust nobody really, so I don't have friends." Entertainment Tonight spoke with her in July about public scrutiny of her relationship. "In our relationship, the two most things that everybody is always talking about is our age gap and definitely because he's Black and I'm white, and we're an interracial couple," she said. "I don't care because, at the end of the day, my sister approves, his mom approves, and we're happy, so what fans got to say or what haters got to say, I don't really care." In terms of her favorite aspect of their relationship, she said, "I like how it's never quiet when we're around each other, we're always talking about something -- it's never an awkward moment, silence or none of that. We're always just talking about something."