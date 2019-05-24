See Everyone Adam Levine Thanked in His ‘The Voice’ Exit Statement

The Voice coach Adam Levine has officially announced his exit from the reality competition series, and he thanked a ton of people in his statement.

Levine has been with the show since Season 1, along with fellow coach Blake Shelton. Neither singer has ever taken a season off.

The big announcement was made on Friday by Carson Daly, who shared the news first on the Today show, saying, “After 16 seasons, Adam Levine, our beloved coach and friend, has decided to leave The Voice.”

“Adam was one of the original coaches that launched the show, winning the competition three times and inspiring many of the artists he worked closely with over the years,” he added.

“Of course, many viewers will miss his frenemy relationship with Blake Shelton,” Daly continued. “He will always be a cherished member of The Voice family. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Now, Levine has made a lengthy personal statement on his exit and he spent it thanking all the people who made it such a memorable experience.

His Fellow Coaches

Among those that Levine thanked were his fellow coaches, whom he collectively expressed gratitude for.

“Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with,” he said. “That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life.”

He also specifically addressed “Kelly [Clarkson] and John [Legend],” asking them to “take care of the cowboy [Blake Shelton] and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both.”

“Blake F—ing Shelton”

Of course, Levine could not leave out his longtime co-coach and friend “BLAKE F—IN SHELTON.”

“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it,” Levine joked. “Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”

“Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you,” he added. “You’re my brother for life.”

Carson Daly

Levine also thanked The Voice host Carson Daly, who has been with the show since Season 1 as well.

“Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes,” Levine joked. “You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know.”

The Voice Contestants

Levine also made sure to extend thanks to all the incredible talent that has graced the stage of The Voice throughout the years.

“[Thank you] To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis,” he wrote.

Mark Burnett, The Voice Creator

Iconic TV producer Mark Burnett is the creator of The Voice, and in his exit statement Levine opened up about when Burnett first pitched the show

“About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage.” He then went on to say that the “first thank you must go to Mark.”

“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned,” Levine added. “I said to myself, ‘Theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever.”

Audrey Morrissey, The Voice Showrunner

The Voice’s showrunner and executive producer is Audrey Morrissey, who Levine also thanked.

“Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent,” he quipped.

Paul Mirkovich and the Band + Crew

Levine continued his gratitude by thanking The Voice band leader “Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever.”

He then thanked all the people of the show’s crew who work tirelessly to make every episode happen. “Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum,” Levine said.

NBC and Fans

Levine also sent out a “Thank you NBC for signing me up,” adding, “I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go,” he also said, later expressing thanks “to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

Jordan Feldstein

Finally, Levine thanked his late manager Jordan Feldstein, who passed away on Dec. 22, 2017, of pulmonary thromboembolism.

“And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting,” he wrote, concluding his statement with, “What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much.”