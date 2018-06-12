Reality

ABC Viewers Lash out After ‘Bachelorette’ News Interruption

Don’t come between Bachelorette fans and their rose ceremonies! Fans of the ABC reality show got […]

By

Don’t come between Bachelorette fans and their rose ceremonies! Fans of the ABC reality show got wild on Twitter Monday when their regular programming was interrupted by a news alert on President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea.

Although the show simply on pause until the end of the brief break, many fans took the time to worry about their recording settings, or simply to make jokes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Host Chris Harrison stepped in to reassure worried fans, however.

“#BachelorNation please be patient tonight. ABC News will be giving updates on the N Korea summit but you won’t miss any drama. #TheBachelorette will be seen in its entirety,” he wrote prior to the episode.

He added in a reply to a worried fan: “As I said it’s ok. The show will essentially be paused for you and will pick right back up where we left off. You won’t miss a thing #TheBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

Tagged:
,

Related Posts