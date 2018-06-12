ABC Viewers Lash out After ‘Bachelorette’ News Interruption

Don’t come between Bachelorette fans and their rose ceremonies! Fans of the ABC reality show got wild on Twitter Monday when their regular programming was interrupted by a news alert on President Donald Trump’s historic summit with North Korea.

Don’t worry folks. #TheBachelorette will air in its entirety after the Special Report. — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 12, 2018

Although the show simply on pause until the end of the brief break, many fans took the time to worry about their recording settings, or simply to make jokes.

ABC interrupting the Bachelorette for live coverage of the Trump/Kim summit is really an immaculate metaphor for life in these dark times — Rachel Sanders (@rachelysanders) June 12, 2018

You do realize @ABC @ABCNetwork that EVERYONE has cable news channels to turn on if they want to watch a handshake right? Put back on #TheBachelerotte. Seriously @ABC our escape TV doesn’t need to be interrupted by this. — Jazzy (@JimiJazzco) June 12, 2018

I used to think America was a free country until they interrupted the bachelorette for a fUcking handshake — abby unsworth (@AbbyUnsworth) June 12, 2018

Does ABC think we care more about the North Korea Summit than we do about Becca finding love? #TheBachelerotte pic.twitter.com/PLZqfD0VDF — Mia (@OnlyMiaKnows) June 12, 2018

#TheBachelerotte me when they turn off the bachelorette to show me trump and kim pic.twitter.com/Rr8aCgAoVy — Ashley VanKempen (@AshleyVankempen) June 12, 2018

So if this ends up being a historically significant event I get to tell my kids I was watching the bachelorette when coverage of the summit interrupted — David Ruff (@dcarterruff) June 12, 2018

Host Chris Harrison stepped in to reassure worried fans, however.

“#BachelorNation please be patient tonight. ABC News will be giving updates on the N Korea summit but you won’t miss any drama. #TheBachelorette will be seen in its entirety,” he wrote prior to the episode.

He added in a reply to a worried fan: “As I said it’s ok. The show will essentially be paused for you and will pick right back up where we left off. You won’t miss a thing #TheBachelorette.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

