Abby Lee Miller Shares Health Update Following Second Surgery

After a few serious health scares and two surgeries, Abby Lee Miller says she’s “on the mend” in a new social media post.

The former Dance Moms star, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after serving time in prison, took to Instagram with a somewhat graphic snapshot of her back, showing her scars and stitches.

“After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!”

Her post comes a week after Miller was spotted outside of her hospital bed and moving around in a wheelchair, after undergoing her third round of chemotherapy.

The news of Miller’s health problems broke after she underwent emergency back surgery back in April.

“It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – it’s a type of a cancer,” Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, an orthopedic spine surgeon at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who has been treating the star, told PEOPLE at the time.

“We’re getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation,” Dr. Melamed said at the time.

The doctor added that it was a “preliminary diagnosis pending pathology and oncology results.”

At the time, a source close to Miller revealed to Us Weekly that the 51-year-old was trying to stay positive in the face of such a horrifying diagnosis.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” the source said. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

However, things appear to be looking up for Miller, who recently teased the possible return of Dance Moms, despite Lifetime officially canceling the show in May.

On June 24, Miller sent happy birthday wishes to dancers Lilliana Ketchman and Elliana Walmsley by sharing a photo of the two at a train station.

“Happy Birthday to you two!!! [Lilly K] & [Elliana Walmsley] Do those coats still fit? There is a Rumor about Season 8 – We might be headed some place cold! Anybody have thoughts on this?” Miller wrote. The comment led to massive response from excited fans.

Hope you’re feeling better, Abby Lee.