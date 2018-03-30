Abby Lee Miller Gets Pretty in Pink After Prison Release

Abby Lee Miller is treating herself after almost a year behind bars.

The Dance Moms personality was spotted getting her nails done at Pampered Hands in Los Angeles Thursday after being released from a Victorville, California prison where she served almost a year for tax fraud.

Sources told The Blast Thursday that Miller got both an acrylic manicure and traditional pedicure, and that she went with a shade of pink, as it’s “very Easter.

Photos of the former Lifetime personality can be seen here.

Miller is currently living in a halfway house, a residential re-entry center, in Long Beach, California, for the rest of her sentence. As of Tuesday, Miller was scheduled to be released from the halfway house on May 25.

Jennifer Myers, Miller’s former prison consultant and coach, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that Miller would be “spending as much time outside of the halfway house as she can, and then she will just be coming back to sleep afterwards.”

“She most likely will not be in a cell, there are actual rooms inside the facility. Usually, the rooms have doors and depending on the situation, she can either be alone or she will have to share with some people. She will not be wearing an ankle bracelet or anything like that. When she leaves, she can go wherever, she just needs to be back by curfew, and she will definitely not want to miss that,” Myers said.

Another source told the publication that Miller was eager to get back into the spotlight following her release.

“The sky is the limit,” the source said, adding that upon her release, the reality personality will have “lots and lots to say.”

She’ll be looking slimmer than ever too!

Miller has confirmed that she lost more than 100 lbs. while behind bars, undergoing gastric bypass surgery before entering prison, which reduced her stomach by 80 percent.

“I think this is the right time,” Miller told ET in April 2017. “People are saying, ‘But your sentencing is coming up in a couple weeks!’ And that is true, and I’m really nervous about that — more than the surgery — but there’s no right time.”

In 2015, Miller was indicted for bankruptcy fraud. She pleaded guilty in June 2016 and was sentenced to a year and one day in prison, plus two years of probation. She started her sentence in July 2017.

