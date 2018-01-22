Abby Lee Miller Dispels Reports of Early Release From Prison

I have not had a date confirmed yet. Here is a sneak peak of a visiting day #DanceMoms pic.twitter.com/HdWdlvrRpM — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) January 21, 2018

Abby Lee Miller denied reports that she has a date for leaving prison, six months into a one year and one day sentence for bankruptcy fraud.

“I have not had a date confirmed yet. Here is a sneak peak of a visiting day,” Miller tweeted.

The Dance Moms star also included a photo of her crew visiting her in prison. She posted the same photo on Instagram, with a longer statement in which she apologized for her wrongdoing.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” the 51-year-old Miller wrote.

She continued, “My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

As for those rumors about a specific release date, Miller wrote, “All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time.”

Last week, both Deadline and Entertainment Tonight reported that Miller was told she will be leaving jail on Feb. 20.

Miller is still being held at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California. She reportedly lost 100 pounds in prison, and had gastric bypass surgery before she was sentenced.

While in prison, Miller also reportedly got certificates in personal finance and real estate.

Miller was indicted on 20 counts related to bankruptcy fraud in October 2015. In June 2016, she entered a guilty plea. She was sentenced to 366 days in jail, plus two years probation, and started serving her sentence in July 2017.

Miller was the star of Lifetime’s reality series Dance Moms, which focused on her Abby Lee Dance Company students. The series ran for seven seasons, and she has used her Instagram account to test interest in an eighth season.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Abby Lee Miller