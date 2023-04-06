'Darcey & Stacey': Darcey Gets Spicy Getting Ready for Stacey's Wedding in Season Finale Exclusive Sneak Peek

Darcey Silva is making sure she's got a little extra va-va-voom going for twin sister Stacey Silva's wedding day. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's two-hour season finale of Darcey & Stacey, the twins get goofy while taping Darcey's cleavage before Stacey gets into her haute couture wedding dress by Albanian-American designer Katerina Bocci to marry fiancé Florian Sukaj.

Dressed in coordinating robes, the twins are ready to get into their gowns for the wedding, but Darcey first asks for her sister's help taping up her breasts. "Here, use a knife," Stacey suggests, grabbing a butter knife from a nearby table, as Darcey squeals, "It has mayonnaise on it! Ew, gross!" and Stacey insists, "Ew, no it doesn't."

"Boob tape is essential because sometimes, you know, boobs could be a little uneven," Darcey explains in a confessional. "Yeah, gravity takes hold," Stacey agrees. Darcey demonstrates that the tape goes "under your boobs" to "give you lift," as Stacey co-signs, "It just lifts the boob." The two sisters then break out into song, singing, "Gotta get that boob tape, boob tape," as they enjoy their little twin moment.

Back in the dressing room, Darcey cautions her sister, "Tape 'em good, I want extra cleavage ... Tape 'em up." Stacey is taking on the task without protest but balks when she sees Darcey has taken the whole top of her robe off. "Cover that. I don't need to see all that," she tells Darcey, who responds indignantly, "We're twins!"



"I mean, you know, you could have been a little more demure," Stacey chides in the confessional. "Not just like, drop it like it's hot." Darcey insists, "We have the same boobs! Nothing that you haven't seen before," to which Stacey responds, "I know." Darcey continues, "Same boobs, same woofy," as Stacey chimes in, "I ain't hating, just saying."

It's when Darcey points out that she and her twin have the "same butt" that Stacey questions her sister, as the two go for a squeeze test to make the ultimate determination. "Yeah, it feels the same," Stacey rules, as Darcey agrees, "Yeah, squishy and tight." Stacey adds, "Yeah, squishy." Don't miss the two-hour season finale of Darcey & Stacey, Monday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.