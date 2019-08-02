’90 Day Fiance’: Video Leaks of Jay Smith Being Greeted by New Girlfriend Kayla After ICE Release

As soon as 90 Day Fiance star Jay Smith walked out the doors of ICE custody in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, he was greeted by his supposed new girlfriend, Kayla O’Brien. In video published by the Daily Mail, O’Brien jumps into his arms in a huge embrace.

Video footage shows O’Brien, who works at an adult entertainment club in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, getting out of the passenger seat of a car and running to Smith, 21. Leaping into his arms, she wraps her legs around him and kisses him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Click here to watch the video at The Daily Mail.

O’Brien described herself as a “close friend of Jay” on a GoFundMe page she organized for him while he was in ICE custody, although Smith’s estranged wife, Ashley Martson, alleges that they’ve been dating since January.

Smith was arrested in early July for violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order that was placed against him by Martson. Upon his release Wednesday, Martson, 33, told In Touch Weekly that “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly. For now he is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid. Her just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine,” she continued.

The couple married in Las Vegas in April 2018, with footage airing on TLC‘s 90 Day Fiance. Martson has since filed twice for divorce: once in January, which she later withdrew, but then again in April — both over cheating allegations.

Smith broke his silence following his release from ICE custody in a lengthy statement via social media on Thursday.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me, I’ve lost & I’ve gain but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!!” he wrote. “This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my FAMILIES, LOVE ONE, ATTORNEYS, BOSS/COWORKERS, FRIENDS and to all my FOLLOWERS and PERSONS that PRAYED for me and also donated to my GOFUNDME campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today (sic).”

He ended the statement with a little shade towards Martson, writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it AMAZING.”

Martson insinuated earlier this week that O’Brien may be pregnant with Smith’s child. “There’s already a lot of rumors going around that his girlfriend, who’s running the GoFundMe, is pregnant,” she said on Tuesday’s episode of The Domenick Nati Show. “From what I saw — she was at court — she definitely looked like she could’ve been expecting. So, like, if I [sponsor his visa], I would be responsible for paying his child support.”

“I know his sister had posted something too, saying that she was pregnant or she was about to have a niece or nephew,” Martson added.