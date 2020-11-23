'90 Day Fiance' Star Yazan's Family Might 'Kill Him' Over Relationship With Brittany

✖

The romance between Brittany and Yazan has some dangerous potential consequences, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star learned during Sunday's episode. The Florida native met up with Yazan’s brother Obaida to discuss the backlash he's gotten from his conservative Muslim family in Jordan over their relationship, including a threat from their father to possibly kill him.

"I love Yazan a lot and I wanna be with him, but I don’t necessarily feel comfortable doing that if you guys don’t want that," Brittany explained, to which Obaida replied via a translator, "To be honest, I am scared for Yazan. The family is not accepting this situation, and their point of view is that he is gonna marry a foreigner and become like them, change all his customs and traditions for a woman. So, to us here, this is wrong. Very wrong, not just a little."

Brittany's less-than-conservative party lifestyle and aspiring rap career has clashed with Yazan's family since the start of their relationship. "There are people in the family, Brittany, that hate Yazan," Obaida continued. "They will kill him because they’re saying it will affect the family."

Hearing this, Brittany broke down in tears, saying she wouldn't want Yazan's family to abandon him because of her. "If the whole world stood against Yazan, I will stand by him," Obaida promised, adding, "In the end, Yazan is not going to make the wrong choice, I swear. But I mean, he’s truly gonna lose many things. I am certain. So, for this reason, I wanna make sure that you’re gonna see with your own eyes that Yazan truly, truly lost things. I mean, things of value to him."

Brittany did offer to convert to Islam but was told that it wouldn't be seen as legitimate if she was doing so just to placate people. She admitted to the cameras afterward that she was reconsidering her relationship after getting the dire news. "I have to worry about my own well-being, and I have to think about if this relationship is worth it. Do I love him enough to go through with this?" she said. "I have to think about the safety of Yazan because he is potentially in danger because of our relationship."

Things have clearly soured between Brittany and Yazan since then, with the aspiring rapper posting and deleting over the weekend a takedown of Yazan, claiming he isn't as devout a Muslim as he appears on TV. The video, captured on Reddit, allegedly shows the Jordanian drinking alcohol. "I want this season to be over faster than he finished that jack and Coke in the club this night, he loves when ya'll not watching so we can be ourselves. Take a shot for us! Watch until the end," she wrote. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.