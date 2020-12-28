'90 Day Fiance': Stephanie Reveals She Slept With Fiance Ryan's Cousin

✖

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance introduced yet another new couple for Season 8 of the hit TLC franchise, 52-year-old Stephanie Davison from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and her 27-year-old fiancé, Ryan Carr, from Ladyville, Belize. The two have been dating for three years and have plans to apply for the K-1 visa — but not everything is as picture-perfect as it may seem, with Stephanie harboring a major secret from Ryan.

Stephanie, a successful businesswoman and self-proclaimed "lifelong bachelorette," met Ryan on a trip to Belize three-and-a-half years ago, describing him as the hottest guy she's ever dated and also the youngest. While Stephanie said things between them were platonic initially, she couldn't stop thinking about Ryan after she returned home to Michigan. Four months later, she returned to Belize visit him and they became a couple. After three years of dating, with Stephanie flying to Belize every two to three months, they're moving forward with the K-1 visa process.

She said they struggle with trust issues, especially given their 25-year age gap and the fact that she can no longer travel to Belize during the coronavirus pandemic. Stephanie said she will even call Ryan's mother — who is actually five years younger than her — to check up on his whereabouts when she doesn't hear back from him.

"I never thought I was going to let anybody in. But I'm tearing down this huge wall that I've built. It's time — it's time for me to take that risk," Stephanie said during Sunday's episode. "Am I scared? I'm terrified. But if you really care about someone then you're going to take that chance, a chance of love."

Later in the episode, Stephanie met with her friend, Maria, who is a psychic. Maria told Stephanie to stop buying expensive gifts for Ryan, who she doubts is with Stephanie because he's in love with her. During a card reading she did for Stephanie, Maria said that one of the cards meant another woman was currently around Ryan. At that point, Stephanie shared that in the past, she discovered Ryan was texting multiple women. She also mentioned her own skeleton in her closet that she hadn't admitted to Ryan — that a year and a half ago, when she broke up with him after discovering he was talking to three different women, she slept with his cousin, Harris.

"I threw Ryan out that night, and I was crying, and right after, his cousin, Harris, called me and I slept with his cousin," Stephanie revealed. "I would've never slept with his cousin had I not found, you know, all of those other texts and everything. I was so angry about a lot of things that night, and Harris is just such a loving person. He really, truly cared."

However, she never told Ryan what happened with Harris once they got back together. "I have been keeping this secret from Ryan," she said. "This would kill Ryan to know, but if I'm going to bring him to the United States, I want to move forward with a clean slate, so I need to come clean about his cousin, Harris, and I'm not sure our relationship will survive when he finds out the truth." 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.