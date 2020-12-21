'90 Day Fiance': Natalie Insults Mike's House and Kicks out Uncle Beau

✖

Things are off to a rough start for Mike and Natalie as the 90 Day Fiancé couple embarks on their three-month journey to tying the knot. After Natalie arrived in the U.S. to live with Mike in rural Sequim, Washington from Ukraine during last week's episode of the TLC show, the two made the trip from their swanky Seattle hotel to Mike's less luxe accommodations in the country, but first met with Mike's Uncle Beau, whom Natalie insisted would no longer live with Mike upon her arrival in the country.

The couple was already on shaky ground, having reconciled after Natalie accused Mike of cheating on her with his female best friend, which he denied, and gave him back her engagement ring. Despite getting back together and moving forward with the visa process, Natalie was still upset Mike had not given her the ring back, while Mike was sore about having to kick out Uncle Beau.

When Natalie and Beau came face-to-face for the first time at a restaurant, things were definitely awkward, with Natalie commenting it was "good" he had moved out and criticizing him for drinking alcohol at lunch, all amid a language barrier that made conversation tough. Beau, for his part, said he would stand behind Mike regardless of what happened, and understood the couple needing space upon her arrival.

A question from a waiter about the status of Mike and Natalie's wedding made things even more tense. "It feels like Michael, he's not ready to give me ring back," the TLC personality told cameras after the question. "I feel insecure. Because whenever I go, people try to explain my status. And I explain that I am a fiancée with K-1 visa, they look at my fingers, I have no ring. My status is unclear. I would feel more comfortable to have ring. I would feel better, honestly."

When Natalie and Mike eventually arrived at his home, Natalie's attitude wasn't much different when it came to the accommodations, which she called "f—ed up" and dirty. "I just hate horror movies," she said. "Michael lives in the woods and no one is around. No one is around, only me and trees." She also took issue with his cat, Boo Boo, explaining she is more of a dog person, and explaining she was disappointed at how little preparation he had made for her after she left her home country to be with him. Mike said he was mostly sure Natalie just needed time to get used to the different surroundings, but added, "I mean, if Natalie ends up not liking the town or the rural living then that's obviously going to put a strain on the relationship for us." 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.