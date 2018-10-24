’90 Day Fiance’ Star Luis Mendez Remarries Just Months After Molly Hopkins Divorce

90 Day Fiancé star Luis Mendez has remarried just months after his divorce from Molly Hopkins.

According to PEOPLE, Mendez has confirmed that he did indeed get married, but opted to withhold his new wife’s identity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Yes, I did get married. I love this girl so much. She is so amazing,” he stated. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

While Mendez has chosen not to share his wife’s name, he did post a photo of them together at their wedding with some of their guests, commenting that the evening was “amazing.”

Hopkins and Mendez’s relationship was featured on season five of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple married in July 2017 but split in January, with Mendez saying that he has had “no contact with her” since their divorce was finalized in May. “I just want to be happy,” he added. “I don’t want to know nothing about it. But if she wants to congratulate me, it’s okay.”

After hearing about Mendez’s new wedding, Hopkins wasted little time in sharing her thoughts on it.

“For all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used but it’s all good,” she reportedly said. “Luis got married to a Dominican lady in Jersey, best I can tell — I saw pictures. Yeah, he’s married to someone else. … So all the people who thought I was crazy — his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

Hopkins debuted a new look earlier this summer when she posted photos on Instagram that saw the reality TV star boasting about her recent weight-loss achievement.

“Not where I want to be yet, but well on my way. It is doable,” Hopkins captioned the photo, adding that she also had to give credit to Isagenix — a nutrition company — and Teami Blends — a weigh-loss shake company — who she cites as helping her “get back on the real track.”

In a previous post, Hopkins posted about committing to get healthy, saying that she had been “so busy” with her “business and creating new lingerie” that she “wasn’t ready to completely commit to the hassle of clean eating and working out daily.”

“So I started drinking [Team Blends] 30 day detox to help with bloating,” she stated in a social media post. “I can’t even believe I’m saying this, but I’ve lost 32 pounds since starting their program. YES, 32!!!! This is serious guys because nothing else has worked for me and I wasn’t expecting these results. I’m obsessed with this tea.”

Season six of 90 Day Fiancé premiered on Oct. 21 on TLC, and the show regularly airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.