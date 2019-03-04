’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Regrets Filming Relationship With Colt Johnson for TLC Show

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima regrets filming her relationship with her now-estranged husband Colt Johnson for the long-running TLC reality series.

“I think the show accelerated all the drama, especially with his mother too,” the 32-year-old told Us Weekly before her divorce party at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas. “Five days before the wedding, I got arrested. I do regret the show. If I could go back in time, I would never do the show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson, 33, and Dos Santos Lima were featured on 90 Day Fiance’s sixth season. They got engaged just days after meeting for the first time in person and tied the knot in June 2018. A few days before their wedding, she was arrested for domestic violence. She was arrested again in November, and charges in both cases were dismissed.

In December, Dos Santos Lima accused Johnson of cheating on her, and the back-and-forth played out on social media. The situation escalated in January, when they got into a physical fight at their Las Vegas home. Police arrested Dos Santos Lima for allegedly assaulting her husband and Johnson filed for divorce the same day.

While Dos Santos Lima wishes she did not let cameras into their relationship, Johnson told Us Weekly in a separate interview.

“My relationship was real, at least for me. I spent a lot of time with her online, talking to her initially,” Johnson said. “I met her. I brought her to America. I loved her. I married her. I sent my vows to her, and I wanted to build a life with her. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out, but nothing I did on the show was fake or enhanced for more drama.”

Johnson also told the magazine he is trying to get Dos Santos Lima’s green card cancelled. He also said he could not say if she did not use him just to get one.

“I’ll never know. I don’t know, honestly,” he said early last month. “I can tell you, though. I don’t know if she used me … But right now, how she’s acting, showing no love or affection toward me whatsoever, so that’s all I can base my feelings on right now. To be honest with you, I feel very used right now.”

The Blast also reported last week that Johnson filed a motion accusing Dos Santos Lima of giving “damaging media statements” to the press and slandering him and his family. He asked a judge to issue a gag order to stop her from talking about the divorce in the press.

Meanwhile, Dos Santos Limas has already moved on with another man. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared a brief video of herself with new “bae” Eric reports E! News. She later told and he is “like a dream” and a “major upgrade” over Johnson.