’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Divorces Jay Smith

Following a rumored cheating scandal, 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson has filed for divorce from her husband Jay Smith

According to divorce documents obtained by 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates, Martson filed divorce papers in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, April 23, citing on the final page of the documents that the “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.”

Neither Martson nor Smith have commented on the alleged filing.

Ashley’s divorce papers the sequel – bigger, better, and uncut. These were filed yesterday; notice the adultery count on page 5. #90DayFiance #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter pic.twitter.com/TrmpfqjCsD — John Yates (@JohnYates327) April 24, 2019

The filing comes just days after Martson, who first met Smith on the TLC series, hinted that she and her husband had split while taking part in a Q&A session with her followers.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported,” she wrote on her Story, tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

That statement was followed by Martson stating that “We must not go against what the Queen says” when responding to a fan who asked whether or not 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s claims of Martson being single were true.

Martson again alluded to a split when, just days later, she thanked her fans for their support and shared an inspirational quote.

“Maybe it’s not working out because God is working out something better. Sometimes it takes your breakdown to create your breakthrough. Sometimes our greatest blessings come from our greatest disappointments,” the quote read.

The couple has notably had their ups and downs throughout the course of their relationship. Smith had previously been caught in a cheating scandal when Martson found him messaging other women on various dating apps. More recently, it had been alleged that he had welcomed a child with an alleged mistress, though those claims remain largely unconfirmed.

The frequent turmoil even led Martson to file divorce papers before, though the Jan. 11 divorce papers were later withdrawn, and Martson later suggested that the filing had all just been an act for the TLC series.

“Since I’m such a ‘money-hungry scammer,’ I’m breaking the NDA and surprise: Jay and I have never separated since the day we were married,” she wrote in a lengthy rant in February. “Breaking the NDA means I won’t be paid a dime for future shows. We were made to act as if our relationship was no longer active.”

Martson added that the series had encouraged couples to be “very deceptive” and that she and Smith had “been asked (and agreed for some time) to fake our relationship by not posting anything that makes us appear that we are together.”