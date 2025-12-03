Another ’90 Day Fiancé’ Baby Is on the Way

Another 90 Day Fiance couple are expanding their family. The Ashley reports Before the 90 Days couple Avery Mills and Omar Albakour, who starred on Season 3 of the franchise, have announced they are expecting a child together.

A recent post to Instagram shows a photo of them holding a sonogram. “The three of us were invited to [Allah’s] house,” the couple wrote in the caption after recently taking a visit to a pilgrimage to the Kaaba, which is the holiest site in Islam.

Videos by PopCulture.com

They also shared a short clip on their Instagram and TikTok. The video chronicles their relationship journey and how they discovered they are pregnant.

“We met online [in] Fall of 2018. We had to spend our first fall as a married couple in two separate countries [in] 2019. We moved to Dubai together [in] Fall 2020. […] Fall 2024, I fell chronically ill. Worried this would be our last fall together. Fall 2025, we are growing our own little pumpkin. Our little pumpkin is joining us [in] 2026,” the video notes.

The caption of the video reveals the couple is having a little girl, with the couple writing, “We cannot wait to hold you, little one #babygirl.” Avery also posted a video on TikTok with her sonogram photos, captioning the video, “How rare and beautiful it is to [have] brought you life. Able to post all my drafts now, baby girl you are so wanted, loved and protected. May God give you the life you deserve and may God [allow] me to be the best mommy to you.”

The couple’s journey began when Mills traded in her Christian faith and joined a Muslim dating app where she met her now husband. He is from Syria. After a month of online chatter, he proposed and shipped an engagement ring to where Mills was living in Ohio. From there, Mills traveled to meet her fiancé in person for the first time for their wedding.

They wed in Lebanon. Initially, she wanted to move to Syria to be with her husband before they decided to pursue a visa for him to live in America. He became a naturalized citizen in 2024, with her announcing on Instagram at the time: “So excited to announce [the] USA has a new citizen in town! Congrats Omar, America is lucky to have you.”