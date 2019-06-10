’90 Day Fiance’: Pedro Urged to Leave Chantel by Coraima After Wild Night

Pedro Jimeno is getting some pretty strong signals from Coraima after the two had a wild night dirty dancing in the Dominican Republic away from wife Chantel Everett.

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Pedro was not thrilled to hear his wife had booked a flight to the Dominican Republic after he asked to spend time there with family and friends alone, thinking she would only cause issues with his family.

Chantel, meanwhile, was suspicious of her husband’s intentions, thinking her mother- and sister-in-law were “brainwashing” Pedro against her.

Breaking the news to his friends that the nights of revelry were almost over was tough, Pedro said, especially with Coraima there. During a previous drunken night out, the two got quite cozy on the dance floor, with Pedro admitting at the time he thought he has “messed up,” and Coraima telling the cameras she was interested in him as well.

“I’m a married man,” Pedro noted as he downed a drink with his friends on the last night without Chantel. “I have to remember.”

Coraima, however, didn’t seem to be concerned about the ring on his left hand, saying pointedly of Chantel’s decision to follow him, “As a woman, if I love a man — if I love my husband — I wouldn’t do that.”

“A woman who doesn’t care about your well-being or the well-being of your family doesn’t love you,” she added. “As a friend, I’m advising you to leave that.”

Pedro’s old friend didn’t have much hope for their relationship in general, she added to the camera.

“I think their relationship has had a lot of problems in a short time. It won’t last,” she said. “And that’s what’s best for him. That’s what I think.”

