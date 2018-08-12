’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Paola Mayfield and Husband Russ Reveal Baby’s Gender

It will be a baby boy for 90 Day Fiance couple Paola and Russ Mayfield! The TLC couple shared the news about their first child together in a sweet gender reveal posted to social media Saturday.

In a series of photos Paola posted to her Instagram, the couple looks overjoyed as blue confetti rains down on them to reveal the sex of their first child.

“We are having a BOY!!!!” she captioned the heartwarming slideshow. “I didn’t care if it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted a healthy baby and to be able to have it in my arms as soon as possible.”

She added that while she might have wanted a little girl at first, she was simply excited to start a new family with her husband.

“Of course I’m always rooting for a girl but a boy is a blessing as well and I know my husband is really excited!” she admitted. “This is an amazing experience now I can finally say I’m pregnant!!! I’m having a little boy.”

The couple, who suffered a miscarriage that threw their relationship for a loop in the most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After when the Colombian model felt her husband couldn’t commiserate with her grief over losing their unborn child.

But when they announced their pregnancy last month, the couple made it clear that they have worked through their problems and are ready to become parents.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have a little one on the way! So much to prepare for and the cravings have started for the both of us. I cannot express the amount of joy I have in my heart for our expecting baby. I believe this new chapter will bring more hopes and dreams that we will ever imagine. So much happiness is on the way!” Russ wrote on Twitter as part of the announcement.

We can’t wait to watch their family grow!

Photo credit: Instagram/Paola Mayfield