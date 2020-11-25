✖

Deavan Clegg of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has sparked rumors of a possible engagement to Christopher “Topher” Park. The rumblings began shortly after Topher shared a collection of photos on Instagram that showed Clegg rocking a rock on her left ring finger, fueling rumors that the two lovebirds may have taken the next step. Topher even was seen a gold band on his left ring finger. Outside of speculation, there has been nothing official from either party that would indicate the two have taken the next step in their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, Clegg shared photos as well from the shoot on her account. She wrote underneath her album, “I love this man with all my heart. Super excited to start our new journey together.” What this means remains unclear, perhaps the two did ramp things up in their relationship or are simply referring to their new love. It’s been about six months since the two began seeing each other, which also occurred right after Clegg returned to America with her two kids following her split with Jihoon Lee. One of those children are from a prior relationship.

There’s a lot going on with Clegg both in her personal life and what viewers are seeing in the show. Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are currently seeing her still in a relationship with Lee. The most recent episode saw the two preparing for another wedding ceremony in Lee’s home country, South Korea. This, though, will eventually take a turn for the worst as InTouch Weekly was the first to report that the two had separated in May. Clegg eventually filed for divorce in September and is awaiting that to fully go through so that the two are no longer legally married.

Her and Park, though, appear to be inseparable since getting together. Her Instagram has been littered with posts giving shout outs to her new man, including one in September that saw her write, “Life feels complete with you.” In October, she posted a photo of Lee with her son sitting atop his shoulders in a cornfield, “Feeling blessed.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sunday on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. A new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? will kick off on Monday, Nov. 30 on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.