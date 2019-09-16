’90 Day Fiance’: Did Caesar Break up With Ukrainian Girlfriend Maria?

On this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Caesar Mack dealt with the aftermath of Maria’s flight being canceled. Caesar dreamed of finally meeting his Ukrainian girlfriend in Mexico, but the flight from Kiev to Cancun was canceled. Caesar did not learn this until after the flight was supposed to land, leaving him confused as to why Maria waited so long to tell him.

During last week’s episode, Caesar got all dressed up and prepared to meet Maria at the airport. Just before he was set to go out, he got the first text message from Maria in four days. The flight was canceled by the airline, she said.

The North Carolina resident then called the airline, only to learn his reservation was canceled because his bank account had insufficient funds.

“It wasn’t her fault. It was my fault. If the ticket wasn’t canceled, I think Maria would have gone on the flight,” Caesar told the airline. “I still have hope I can meet her in person. When you really love somebody, you don’t ever give up on them. I’m still gonna try to get her here. I’m gonna do what it takes.”

Caesar called Maria back, which is where this week’s episode picked up. During the phone call, Maria said she was no longer in love with him as he pleaded he would find a way to fix it.

“I don’t want to go to Mexico. Please, I really… I’m tired. Really tired,” Maria told him. “So please don’t book anything.”

“Babe, I’ve done everything… everything I could think of,” Caesar told her.

Maria brushed him off, telling him that she has heard him say repeatedly how much she has spent on her.

“So yeah, you’re always like try to be like a victim,” she said. “You’re not [a] real man. You should be a real man but you’re always like saying, ‘Oh my God.’”

She accused Caesar of not taking the blame, which led him to look frustrated at the camera.

“I’ve done everything I could do for you,” Caesar said. “I want you to understand that. Because I’ve tried and if I didn’t love you, I would never… I would never have kept going on like that for five years. You just keep acting negative.”

Caesar asked if she still loved him, but Maria replied, “I don’t know.” She went on to suggest that maybe they are not meant to be together “in this life.”

“Does that mean it’s over?”

“Yes, it’s over,” Maria replied. “You will live your life, I will live my life, OK? It’s over.”

“OK, I’m done,” Caesar said as he hung up the phone.

Later, Caesar told the cameras he feared everyone back home will laugh and say “I told you so.”

“And, I’ll just have to say that they were right,” he said through tears. “I’ll never forget it. It’s gonna hurt me for the rest of my life.”

Caesar and Maria communicated for five years after meeting on an online dating site. According to the show, Caesar sent her $40,000 during that time. He was convinced they would finally meet in Mexico, even buying an engagement ring, despite concerns from his colleagues that he was being catfished.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC