Deavan Clegg seems to have found a winner in Topher Park. The 90 Day Fiance star has two children, one of which with estranged husband Jihoon Lee as documented on the TLC series, and both seem to have taken a liking to her new man. Sources tell US Weekly that her kids are big fans of his as the couple continues to move along in their budding romance.

The source described their relationship as “absolutely amazing” as the two began seeing one another this year and became official in September following her messy split with Lee. That same source said Clegg’s children “have really taken a huge liking to Topher” as he has “fully stepped in as the father role.” Clegg’s four-year-old daughter, Drascilla, was from a relationship prior to Lee. Her and Lee share a 20-month-old son, Taeyang.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deavan Clegg | Reality Tv (@deavanclegg)

Clegg and Park seem to be hitting their stride as their relationship continues to progress. On Monday, the model and social media influencer gave a special shoutout to Park on his 28th birthday. The photo showed Park holding Taeyang and began by saying that he “came into our lives as a surprise.” Adding more proof to the fatherly connection he has built with her children, Clegg said he has “brought happiness to this home” and applauded him for doing all he can every day to “to make sure each one of us smiles.” Prior to that, Clegg also shared a look at what the four’s Christmas looked like with a fun photo of the group on a couch making silly faces. “My crazy, silly happy family,” Clegg wrote.

Fans of 90 Day Fiance were introduced to Clegg and Lee during The Other Way in 2019. A second season kicked off this year that spotlighted Clegg’s pregnancy as the husband and wife welcomed their first child together. The good vibes didn’t last long, however, as the couple shared earlier in the year that they were going their separate ways. This meant that Clegg returned to the United States along with their son. After their split, Lee admitted in an Instagram post that his eyes were open in the divorce. He posted a video to Instagram in which he called the ordeal a “turning point” in his life and something that has inspired him to work harder in life.