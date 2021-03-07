'90 Day Fiance' Couple Engaged Despite Nearly Breaking Up

✖

90 Day Fiance stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta are engaged. The two have had a roller-coaster relationship, but Zeta said yes when Clarkson proposed during a trip to Zeta's home country of Colombia. The engagement does not solve all their problems, but Zeta said it was a "big step in the right direction." The engagement will be revealed to viewers in Sunday night's 90 Day Bares All episode.

"Before Tim proposed, I was feeling completely hopeless and crushed," Zeta told PEOPLE Sunday. "I believed that my chance at happily ever after with the man I love was gone. Fortunately, I was wrong." She now believes the engagement "feels right," later adding that this "doesn't solve it all, but it's definitely a big step in the right direction, surely one that we wanted to take years ago."

Clarkson called being engaged to Zeta the "most complete I have ever felt in my life." However, the journey to this moment was difficult. The couple broke up at one point after Zeta learned he cheated on her. The two reconnected and resumed their relationship. Clarkson initially thought moving on was the best, but he kept thinking about her. He realized how "foolish" he was and now knows that Zeta is "the only woman I am meant to spend my life with."

"She sees more in me than I do in myself sometimes and I can never find that in anyone; let's be real, I am a pain," Zeta told PEOPLE. "I know we still have a long way to go for repairing the damage I have done, but we both know how much we love each other, how comfortable we are with each other, and how positive we are that our life together will be amazing."

Clarkson proposed to Zeta less than 24 hours after they reunited in Colombia. He admitted the proposal was cheesy and took place at a resort in Cartagena. Zeta said she "loved every second" of it though because it was perfect for the couple. "Tim asked me to walk to a nearby pier so we could take pictures with Cartagena in the background," she told PEOPLE. "He pointed towards the city and made a comment about it so I'd turn around. By the time I turn back and look at him, he's down on one knee, holding the most gorgeous ring ever! I said yes and could not stop shaking for about 45 minutes since the moment he asked because just like everyone else, I couldn't believe it!"

Zeta and Clarkson joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise during 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2. Clarkson is from Dallas while Zeta is from Medellin, Colombia. More footage from their trip to Colombia will be seen in the next 90 Day Bares All episode, which will be available on discovery+ Sunday. The streaming platform is also home to the spin-offs 90 Day Diaries, 90 Day Journey, The Other Way Strikes Back!, and 90 Day: The Single Life.