Another '90 Day Fiance' Baby Is on the Way
On Friday, 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced that they were expecting their second child together. This exciting news comes less than a year after they welcomed their first child, a son named Shai. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, the couple announced the news on Instagram by posting photos of their son wearing a "big brother" T-shirt.
In addition to dressing baby Shai in a "big brother" shirt, Loren and Alexei also donned apparel to indicate that they're going to welcome another child into their family. Loren sported a "proud mama" shirt while Alexei donned one that read, "cool dad." Loren wrote, alongside the adorable slideshow of the family, "It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!" She continued to write that they're seeking out suggestions for a "nickname for our little embryo" and urged fans to comment some names on her post.
Loren and Alexei, who currently star on 90 Day: The Single Life Pillow Talk, spoke about their pregnancy news in a video for TLCme. The pair said in the video, "We can’t believe we’re doing it again. Honestly, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t nervous! 2 under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for babybrov #2!” At the moment, the couple does not know whether they're having a baby boy or a baby girl. However, their son Shai is definitely excited about becoming a big brother. Loren and Alexei went on to say about their son, “Every time we tell Shai he’s going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile. We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl – as long as it’s a healthy baby, we’re happy! Yalla, let’s do it!”
Loren and Alexei aren't the only 90 Day Fiancé stars who are expecting a baby. Back in January, it was reported that 90 Day Fiancé alum Dean Hashim was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Rigin Bado. According to Us Weekly, Hashim, who has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship, was "speechless" when he found out about the news. He also told the outlet that he and his girlfriend are expecting a son, explaining, “Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini me, but I’ve never had a son. I don’t know what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball … like, all that stuff my dad taught me. My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that.”