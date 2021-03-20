Another '90 Day Fiance' Baby Is on the Way

✖

On Friday, 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik announced that they were expecting their second child together. This exciting news comes less than a year after they welcomed their first child, a son named Shai. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, the couple announced the news on Instagram by posting photos of their son wearing a "big brother" T-shirt.

In addition to dressing baby Shai in a "big brother" shirt, Loren and Alexei also donned apparel to indicate that they're going to welcome another child into their family. Loren sported a "proud mama" shirt while Alexei donned one that read, "cool dad." Loren wrote, alongside the adorable slideshow of the family, "It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!" She continued to write that they're seeking out suggestions for a "nickname for our little embryo" and urged fans to comment some names on her post.

Loren and Alexei, who currently star on 90 Day: The Single Life Pillow Talk, spoke about their pregnancy news in a video for TLCme. The pair said in the video, "We can’t believe we’re doing it again. Honestly, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t nervous! 2 under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for babybrov #2!” At the moment, the couple does not know whether they're having a baby boy or a baby girl. However, their son Shai is definitely excited about becoming a big brother. Loren and Alexei went on to say about their son, “Every time we tell Shai he’s going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile. We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl – as long as it’s a healthy baby, we’re happy! Yalla, let’s do it!”

Loren and Alexei aren't the only 90 Day Fiancé stars who are expecting a baby. Back in January, it was reported that 90 Day Fiancé alum Dean Hashim was expecting a child with his girlfriend, Rigin Bado. According to Us Weekly, Hashim, who has a teenage daughter from a previous relationship, was "speechless" when he found out about the news. He also told the outlet that he and his girlfriend are expecting a son, explaining, “Everybody knows I love my daughter to the moon, to the stars, she’s my princess, my mini me, but I’ve never had a son. I don’t know what it is to be able to teach him how to throw a football and play baseball … like, all that stuff my dad taught me. My dad was a giant to me, rest in peace, and I hope that I can match up to that.”