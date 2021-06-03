'90 Day Fiance' Season 1 Couple Welcomes New Baby

✖

90 Day Fiancé stars Kirlyam and Alan Cox welcomed their second child together. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kirlyam and Alan, who appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their second son, whom they named Enzo. The two are also parents to three-year-old son Liam.

Alan announced the exciting news via Instagram. He posted several photos of himself and his wife holding their newborn. Additionally, he posted a couple of photos of their son, Liam, holding his younger brother. In the adorable snaps, Liam can be seen flashing a bright smile as he cuddles his new sibling.

"Enzo is here! We couldn't be more happier [sic]!" Alan wrote. He went on to share some incredibly kind words for his wife. "Mom and baby are doing great. @kirlyam_ you are the strongest person I know. I could not do what you did. The pain you went through, all for little Enzo shows how much love you have." Alan continued to shower his wife with some lovely words, writing, "Your sheer determination and grit in that labor room absolutely amazed me and I'm so proud of you. I said it with Liam's birth and I'll say it again, you are a warrior! You are an amazing mother and Liam, Enzo and myself love you will all of our hearts!" Alan also posted the caption in Portuguese, as Kirlyam is originally from Brazil.

Kirlyam also shared the news on her Instagram account. She posted a photo of her two sons together, which she captioned with, "Blessed," along with a blue heart emoji. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Alan and Kirlyam originally met when he was on a Mormon mission trip to her hometown in Brazil. She later moved to the United States to be with him and the two wed in a Mormon temple. Alan and Kirlyam welcomed their first son in 2017.

The pair announced that they were expecting their second child in December 2020. To announce the exciting news, the two mirrored a scene from Friends in which Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) tells Ross (David Schwimmer) that she's pregnant. Kirlyam captioned their cute video by writing, "Alan and I are big @friends fans. So we decided to do some fun announcement using one of our favorite episode. YES! WE ARE EXPECTING ANOTHER BABY BOY."