’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Expecting First Child 5 Years After Getting Married

90 Day Fiancé’s Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs are expecting their first child.

The TLC couple shared their big baby news on 90 Day Fiancé‘s Instagram account on Aug. 26, revealing Trubkina’s bump as they revealed their family is growing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s exciting and it’s a little scary, but we can’t wait to share the next chapter of our journey with you guys,” Gibbs said, as Trubkina added, “Thank you so much for all of your love and support.”

On Trubkina’s own Instagram profile, she shared a photo from a beach photoshoot with her husband, which shows the couple holding up a sonogram of their baby, as well as another shot from a glammed-up maternity shoot.

“There is so much to say, I will start with this, it is not usual for me and it is very strange to talk about this, but I have to start,” wrote Trubkina.

Sharing other photos from the maternity shoot on his Instagram profile, Gibbs wrote, “Can’t believe I’m sharing this news. I am excited but nervous as I want to be the best Dad I can be.”

Two days later, Trubkina honored another special member of the family who had been there for her throughout her pregnancy. “Who was the first to find out about this? my boy Simba, he was there when I found out about this,” the reality personality wrote alongside photos with her dog and two positive pregnancy tests. “You are in my heart forever!”

The couple tied the knot in April 2020 after Trubkina moved from Russia to Virginia to be with her now-husband.

The couple, who appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé, Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Diaries, and Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort, has dealt with plenty of ups and downs throughout their relationship, including concerns about having a child and potential trouble conceiving.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.