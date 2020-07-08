'90 Day Fiance' Star Darcey Silva Flaunts Weight Loss in New Bikini Photo

Darcey Silva is showing off her "revenge body" ahead of the premiere of her new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. The reality star took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a tiny black bikini following her breakup with Tom Brooks on the most recent season of Happily Ever After.

"Darcey’s revenge body...fall in love with you...visualize your highest self!" she captioned the sexy shot. "Mind, body and soul." Silva's snap had her followers applauding her transformation, with one person commenting, "Yesssssss slay darling!" Another chimed in, "Darcey. You look amazing! Inspiration right there!" Others urged her to forget Brooks, with one person writing, "You’re so pretty Darcey! Keep on slaying... [Tom] ain’t s—!"

Silva is ready to take center stage with twin sister Stacey for their upcoming TLC show Darcey & Stacey, premiering Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. The spinoff, which will follow the lives of the unlucky-in-love sisters, will mark eight 90 Day Fiancé shows for the network, including 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and B90 Strikes Back!, which premiered last week.

The new season will star Darcey and Stacey and will feature their parents, Mike and Nancy, and Darcey's teen daughters, Aniko and Aspen. Darcey's search for love is on following her split from Brooks, but the reality personality is more concerned about her sister's upcoming nuptials to fiancé Florian, whom Darcey fears has been unfaithful to her twin, after photos of Florian and another woman surface online.

"I'm really super excited about the new show and very grateful to TLC," Darcey told Entertainment Weekly after the announcement. "I've had a long journey with relationships and now that I've fully concluded my Jessie and Tom stories, I am finally excited about what the future holds. I am at a stage in my life where I am happy with my life and I'm staying strong for me and my daughters and my family. And I'm so excited to dive deeper into our family life on the new show, past, present, and future."

Stacey added, "I can't wait for audiences to meet my mom, she's a riot! She's so cute and she has so much love for everybody. We all call her Nana, and she's been so helpful to Darcey and me. Our father, the patriarch of our family, is someone we've always looked up to. It's really special that we will be able to show them off in our new show."