Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are over for good. The 90 Day Fiancé couple, who appeared on Season 6 of the TLC show in 2018, have signed divorce papers after three separate filings over the course of their fraught marriage, and their divorce was finalized March 11, reported Us Weekly. Martson confirmed the news on Instagram Friday, sharing a photo of herself while telling her followers she was excited to put the relationship behind her.

"If you’re noticing I look happier and a little bit lighter it could be the lipo or it could be that I have a ton of baggage off my shoulders," she captioned the photo. "This death sentence of a marriage is officially over. Just waiting on the decree! This b— is single and ready to mingle #single #divorced #sohappy #singlesexyandfree #callme #90dayfiance Boy is this divorce party gonna be fun!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Martson (@ashleye_90)

Martson, 34, and Smith, 23, met when the Pennsylvania native took a trip to her ex's native Jamaica for a wedding, and the two ended up hitting things off. The two navigated infidelity on Smith's part during their time on the show, and were only married for eight months when Martson filed for divorce the first time in January 2019. She would withdraw the paperwork less than two weeks later, but filed again in April 2019. Smith would be arrested three months later for violating a protective order taken out by his ex, but shortly after he was released from police custody, he and Martson gave their relationship another chance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, in September 2020, the two announced they had split for good. "I am not asking for sympathy, empathy, attention, or anything else," Martson wrote on Instagram at the time. "The truth is, I can’t ask something of anyone when at this moment I don’t know what I need. I don’t know where I’m going, what’s next for me or who I will evolve into. My only hope is that I become a better version of myself through this embarrassing and painful experience.”

The TLC personality wrote earlier that month that she "gave [her] all to this marriage," and was "heartbroken" to see it end that way. "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired," she added at the time.