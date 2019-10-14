’90 Day Fiance’ Exes Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Reveal They Have ‘Been Talking’

Are 90 Day Fiancé exes Ashley Martson and Jay Smith looking to rekindle their romance? After some suspect Instagram activity left eagle-eyed fans wondering about the TLC couple’s ongoing divorce, Martson opened up to InTouch Weekly about their relationship, admitting they have “been talking” as of recently.

Suspicions that the former couple was back in contact first rose when Smith was preparing to turn 22 earlier this month, with Martson taking to her Instagram Stories to wish him a happy birthday, teasing him as a “loser.” Smith reposted the well-wishes on his own story, calling her a “punk” in what followers thought could have been a flirtatious back-and-forth.

But Martson tells InTouch there’s no romance brewing as the divorce draws closer to being finalized.

“Jay and I have been talking since I chose to drop the [Protection From Abuse order],” Martson explained. “We are not back together, just cordial,” she explained.

Smith’s alleged violation of the PFA by posting about his ex on Instagram resulted in his arrest and being taken into U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody back in early July, where he remained for almost a month before being bailed out by his boss. Now that he is out of custody, Martson revealed the two have been communicating again in order to figure out the terms of their ongoing divorce and his immigration status.

“[We are] trying to get our divorce and immigration figured out,” Martson said, adding of their difficult past, “We both made a ton of mistakes and chose to forgive.”

90 Day Fiancé fans have suspected the two were looking to get back together after the exes showed up at the same fan meet and greet event last month, but Martson has been quick to shoot down rumors of their reunion at every turn.

She told Celebuzz “it’s expected” for her and Smith to end up at some of the same places together because they “both filmed the same show.” She then added, “I just do my thing and handle my business.”

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity