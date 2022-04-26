'90 Day Fiancé' Couple Welcomes First Baby Together After Fertility Struggles

✖

90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have added a little boy to their family! The couple, who tied the knot on Season 7 of the TLC reality show, announced on Instagram this week that their son, Gokhan John, had been born via a surrogate on Monday, April 11 after the couple's initial struggle with fertility.

"Mursel and I are excited to announce the birth of our son! Gokhan John He was born 4/11/22, 5 weeks early. He's doing amazing! Just a small guy at 5.3 pounds 18 inches," wrote Campisi, who is also mom to sons Joey, Gino and Leo from a previous relationship. The reality personality noted that their surrogate is "doing well" and that she was able to meet her, calling her "such an amazing woman!"

Campisi then went on to thank the non-profit group Dynamo Project, which helped them travel to Ukraine to meet their son. "Thank God for this amazing group Dynamo Project! I didn't have to go alone. They planned the logistics including travel into ukraine, a safe place to stay while in Ukraine, and travel while inside. They were with me the entire time," she explained. "We left Warsaw with Project Dynamo, they crossed us across the border by foot and then transported us to a safer hotel. The next day I was transported to pick up our baby and get all of the documents completed while inside Lviv, Ukraine."

"This is such an amazing group! They go into countries with wars and hostile environments to help people get out! They have helped numerous people in Ukraine get out of towns, they've moved surrogates and babies. We will forever be grateful to them! This is a non-profit group that relies on donations to help with their missions to get people out!" she continued.

Campisi and Mistanoglu first met in an online beekeeping group before falling in love and marrying. In January, the couple announced they were expecting a baby boy via a surrogate, sharing a photo of a onesie reading "Future Beekeeper" and surrounded by blue smoke. "Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May! We are currently 22 weeks!" Campisi captioned the post.