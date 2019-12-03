’90 Day Fiance’: Anna and Mursel’s Awkward Relationship Has Fans Taking Sides

When it comes to 90 Day Fiance, every couple has their ups and downs. Along with that, the viewers at home typically pick out their favorites in each couple. That has certainly rung true when it comes to the relationship between Anna and Mursel. Perhaps more than any of the couples on this season, fans have been very vocal when it comes to this pair.

On Sunday’s episode, that trend continued to be true as social media was buzzing throughout the episode. Mursel and Anna found themselves preparing for their wedding, but through the translator app, she shares with him that one of her sons called him “stupid.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her children have said multiple times that they aren’t fans of her mother’s fiance and them, along with some of her friends, have taken numerous shots at Mursel, which has many people sticking up for him on social media.

How can you be mad at Mursel, when you picked him, you knew he didn’t speak English and he is completely opposite of you ? #90dayfiance — 🖤💚💛🇯🇲 (@Jamaican_candy) December 2, 2019

“I woke up thinking about Anna and Mursel,” one user began. “Her kids call him stupid and when he tells her she doesn’t fit. Her friends do the same thing. I don’t want them married because she can’t understand how they make him feel less than.”

The two have a slight back-and-forth on the subject, when Anna eventually says to Mursel that “I don’t even know if I want to get married because you never listen to me.”

While it appears a larger contingent supports Mursel in this situation, others have expressed their concern over his lack of effort in the relationship.

Mursel is a jerk. Anna’s kids see it why doesn’t she? #90DayFiance — Ethan Frome’s Sled (@starfishncoffee) December 2, 2019

Some feel he’s not taking enough initiative in learning the language, which often times is why many of their issues begin in the first place. Some believe, however, he knows more than he leads on.

“Mursel totally knows what everyone is saying. He acts like its a language issue,” one user tweeted.

Along with that, there’s also some viewers who simply aren’t jiving with any side of the couple. The lack of communication and continued drama has been a turn off for some.

“Mursel and Anna have a combined IQ of 43,” one post read. “I am so sick of them and this damn translator app.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.