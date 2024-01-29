'90 Day Fiance' Rips Ex-Husband for 'Stealing All of the Best Years' From Her

90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Everett got real with her love interest, Giannis, about how she feels since her divorce from her ex Pedro Jimeno has been finalized. The two were married for five years, with their love story and ending chronicled on the series and subsequent spinoffs. The latest show, 90 Day: The Single Life, follows Everett and others from the franchise looking for love abroad. Everett admits she has real regrets. "Having babies is on my mind constantly and it's something that actually brings me a lot of anxiety and time is against me," Chantel, 32, said in a sneak peek for the Jan. 29 episode. "My eggs are gonna be considered geriatric by the time I'm 35 and I'm 32 years old so I do have resentment for Pedro for stealing all of the best years from me," she added. Giannis, 31, also wants children. The Greek soccer player explained to Chantel that he has been looking to settle down and start a family. "It's refreshing to hear Giannis wanting to settle down and have kids because that's all I want to do," Everett told producers in a confessional.

Jimeno and Everett's journey to the altar was filmed for season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2016. He moved from the Dominican Republic to Chantel's native Georgia on a K-1 visa. Their courtship was a quick one, and Everett's family was against it from the start, believing Jimeno was using their daughter and sister for citizenship.

Their story was chronicled in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which documented their newlywed days before they landed their own spinoff, The Family Chanel, which aired for five seasons, with the final season chronicling their contentious divorce. Of the split and the show's end, she told Entertainment Tonight in 2023: "I'm getting a divorce and my marriage is ending. I think that now it's time to end the show because the whole show was centered around my family and Pedro's family quarreling. I think that it's time, since the divorce and everything."