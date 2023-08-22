'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 6 Episode 12 Recap: Cleo Breaks Down About Christian Relationship

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has always been like the Grand Central Station of delusion, but it seems like some of our couples are coming to some tough realizations this week. Others…stay in their delulu era. Oh, Gino. So let's get into episode 12 of Season 6 in our full recap video below.

Let's start with Cleo and Christian, who decided in last week's episode to give things another try after their whole sex, lies and producers drama. Things actually seemed pretty light the next morning as they got ready to go to an astrologer, but Cleo only seemed half-joking questioning if they should call it a day. And that quickly got to be 100 percent serious when the astrologer gave them not exactly the best compatibility reading. I mean, I could also tell that just from watching them this season, but it really hit Cleo hard, especially when the astrologer basically said their relationship was not long for this world. Again, no stars needed for that reading, but I get why she's upset.

When it comes to relationships not long for this world, Dempsey and Statler certainly are making a speedrun of it! After telling Dempsey she loved her, that she wanted to move in, AND that her ex had reached out to try and "reconnect" with her in one very awkward Valentine's Day bonfire last week, Statler still doesn't get why just a couple days of knowing one another in person doesn't an immigration and cohabitation plan make.

While the two did agree to take things at their own pace, Dempsey is starting to see how Statler's past of being adopted affects her present, and yeah, I can tell she's getting pretty skeptical about how far this relationship is gonna go.

Speaking of doomed relationships, we're checking back in with Meisha and Nicola this week as they go to finally meet his family! Now these two have been talking for seven years, you'd imagine Nicola would have MENTIONED her before but remember he's ashamed of her being a divorcee. And you can really see him sweatin' when Meisha tells him she won't be lying about her past when they meet his mom.

The meeting starts off well enough, I mean Meisha and Nicola's mom really can't talk to each other and the tension radiating off of Nicola could power a small city – but how is it going to go when Nicola's brothers start asking questions? We'll have to find out next week.

And speaking of questions, no one asks more and answers less than Riley and Violet. After their big blow-up fight over Riley's friend interrogating Violet about the dating app, Riley shows up to apologize — but he's getting frustrated at Violet not taking on any responsibility for how the fight went down. These two did decide to start fresh at the end, but…I don't think they have any chance of making it – they're both too temperamental.

The only couple in the WORLD more temperamental is Jasmine and Gino, who are feeling great after their sexcapade vaca – well until Gino starts bringing up having a baby again. Jasmine already has two kids, and she tells Gino that while she might like the idea of having another baby, she knows how much work goes into them and how much stress they put on a relationship. But Gino is suddenly out of nowhere DETERMINED to have a child of his own. He hopes Jasmine will change her mind when she gets to the US – which famous final words Gino, we'll just see about that.

Thank god we have one ray of hope with David and Sheila to close out the episode. David and Sheila's 12-year-old son Jhonreil had some really sweet bonding time this week, as he said it was important to him to prove to Sheila he would be a good father to her son before he proposes. Jhonreil was a little shy when he first met David, but he really opened up, even saying he wants to learn some sign language to communicate with him better. It's peace of mind for Sheila, but her mom's death is still weighing on her.

I really hope they work out — do you think they have a chance? Let me know in the comments!