’90 Day Fiance’ Star Fired for Racist Social Media Comments

90 Day Fiancé confirmed the network has fired Alina Kozhevnikova after the Before the 90 Days star made racist comments in recently resurfaced social media posts. The Russian native, who used the n-word several times as well as other racist slurs, has since apologized for the posts, but her apology has earned even more backlash from fans of the TLC show.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network told TMZ Wednesday. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell All, any future seasons of the franchise and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

Kozhevnikova came under fire earlier this month after viewers unearthed several offensive social media posts, including one from 2014 in which she used the n-word at least five times to describe a party. In another, she spoke about Hugh Grant having children with a Chinese woman, expressing distress his kids would be “kinda Asian,” and in another, she mocks Muslims.

The reality personality took to her Instagram Story shortly after the posts went viral. “I’m sure some of you have seen the screenshot of one of my past posts. I sincerely want to apologize to those whose feelings have been hurt,” she wrote. “I never intended to offend anyone. I am and always will be against any form of discrimination.”

She continued that while her English is “okay,” as a Russian, there are “still a lot of nuances” in the language when it comes to the use of the n-word. “I didn’t know the impact of the word that I used in that post all those years ago,” she continued, claiming she had seen “a lot of people on social media using it” and “thought it was like ‘bro’ or ‘fella.’” She added soon after on her Instagram feed, “Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too,” teasing that “the answers are coming.”

Kozhevnikova’s love interest on Before the 90 Days, Caleb Greenwood, also defended her on social media, saying that while he doesn’t “condone any sort of prejudice or racism,” he doesn’t think Kozhevnikova is a racist person. Greenwood said he didn’t know about the posts she made in the past, but wrote, “All i know is that in my heart of hearts Alina is not a racist.”