’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Hint Filming for Another Season

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith may be one of the most polarizing 90 Day Fiancé couples in the show’s history, so it makes sense that the pair sent fans into a spiral when Martson shared photos implying they were filming for TLC once again.

Martson, 32, shared a series of photos on her Instagram Story Monday showing film crews standing in what appears to be her living room with her 20-year-old husband.

Fans assumed that the pair were filming possibly for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the popular TLC spinoff, but Martson clarified to InTouch Weekly that the pictures she shared were simply reminiscent of her experience filming her initial season.

“As for filming those photos were throwbacks from filming 90 Day Fiancé,” she explained. “Other networks have asked us to participate but at this point my main focus [is] on my family and health.”

Martson and Smith were one of the less dramatic couples in Season 6 of the reality show, which chronicles the K-1 visa process for Americans looking to marry people outside of the U.S., with the mother of two having fallen in love with the Jamaican playboy while on vacation.

After the season aired, the couple has admitted to faking their dramatic split for the show and running an Instagram account that leaked photos of their Jamaica wedding, the reveal of which Martson claims caused them to quit filming for Happily Ever After? after initially being cast.

“We filmed for Happily Ever After? and we have notified them that we quit the show,” Martson told Radar Online in February. “The final straw was when our story started to become inconsistent because of what we were being asked to hide and not tell followers.”

Following their admission of dishonesty, Martson’s various crowdfunding efforts to help pay for the hospital bills related to her lupus diagnosis have been called into question by angry fans, despite her releasing medical records publicly.

In late February, Smith revealed his wife had been hospitalized for six days in a row due to lupus-related issues.

“I will not let this beat me,” she wrote on social media at the time. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

