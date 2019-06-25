’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Says Jay Smith Will Be Deported in August

Jay Smith is reportedly living on borrowed time here in America, as his estranged wife Ashley Martson claims that he is set to be deported back to Jamaica in early August.

As Reality TV World spotted, the 90 Day Fiancé star, who had first met Smith during Season 6 of the popular TLC series, made the revelation during a recent Instagram fan Q-and-A session over the weekend. The reveal came alongside Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? during which she discovered that Smith had cheated on her a second time.

“He will be deported on Aug. 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning],” she informed her 240,000 followers. “The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.”

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she added. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

Martson had filed for divorce from Smith in April, citing in the documents that the “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.” However, amid the looming threat of deportation, her estranged husband has reportedly requested that she withdraw the filings.

“It’s not ‘if.’ He ‘is’ going to get deported, and he knows he is. And he even called me. He went to the attorney, and he said like, ‘I’m f—ed.’ Like he even offered money — like, ‘Can I pay you to withdraw the divorce?’” she said.



Martson, however, seems ready to wipe her slate clean of Smith. When alluding to the strain on her relationship prior to her divorce filings, she had even commented on the status of Smith’s citizenship.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re ass gets deported,” she wrote on her Story, tagging Smith in the comment. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

As fans will recall, Smith made his way to America thanks to the TLC series on which he and Martson had met, and while they had tied the knot in Las Vegas, he was caught up in a cheating scandal just days later. The newlyweds managed to work things out, though Smith’s most recent case of infidelity seems to be irreparable, with Martson even undergoing the process of having her couple’s tattoos with Smith removed.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.