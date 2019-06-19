’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Hospitalized, Not Jenelle Evans Following Initial Report

Despite initial reports stating Teen Mom OG alum Jenelle Evans was recently hospitalized, it turns out that 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is the one seeking medical help due to a lupus flare-up.

On Wednesday, June 19, the TLC reality personality confirmed her health crisis in a statement to E! News.

“I am dealing with a lupus flare-up and pyelonephritis,” she told the outlet. “I also have a large cyst on my left ovary the surgeons are coming down to evaluate if they need to remove or not. They have started an IV of Levaquin and have me in morphine and Zofran.”

A source to Martson, who is currently in the midst of a divorce from estranged husband Jay Smith, explained that she has been “quietly dealing” with the lupus diagnosis before the hospitalization but that the “extreme stress she has been under with the fight to get the kids back has led to a massive [flare] up of her symptoms.”

“Things have been so intensely stressful for her that it’s made her sick to the point that she had to be rushed to the hospital,” the source added.

Initial reports had claimed that Evans was the one to be hospitalized, though those reports have since been amended.

Martson, who first appeared on TV screens during 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, had revealed on Instagram in November that she suffers from the autoimmune diseases.

“A lot of people are asking why I look so sad and like I was crying for days in last night’s episode. This photo was taken hours before that filming. I had a reaction to a medication for lupus and my eyes and my neck were [completely] broke out,” she wrote. “They gave me steroids to help it, but it wasn’t completely gone. I was battling this the entire rest of the season so I just wanted to address it.”

Her Tuesday hospitalization marks the fourth time in less than a year that her lupus diagnosis has prompted urgent medical attention. In December, the reality star revealed that she had been admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

Just a month later, she was hospitalized again when, on Jan. 13, she was found unresponsive in her home. She later revealed that she was in acute kidney failure and underwent surgery shortly after.

Then, in February of this year, Smith revealed that his wife had spent “6 days straight in the hospital.”

In the midst of her health struggles, the 90 Day Fiancé star had created a GoFundMe account to help raise money to pay for her medical expenses, though after facing accusations that the page was a scam, she later shut down the page, refunded the donors, and took to Instagram with her medical bills to prove that she was telling the truth.

Martson’s Wednesday hospitalization comes as she was set to take part in a mental wellness retreat for women in North Carolina. She was set to begin the retreat on Monday, June 17, and it was said to last five days.