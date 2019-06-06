’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Defends Ex Jay Smith’s ‘Innocent’ Alleged Mistress

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is defending the woman involved in the first cheating scandal that rocked her now-defunct marriage to Jay Smith.

As fans of the former couple will recall, just a week into their marriage, Smith had been caught red-handed messaging other women on various dating apps, including Tinder. After discovering the scandal, Martson had taken matters into her own hands and contacted the woman in question, and while Martson had labeled the incident as cheating, she holds no hard feelings towards her estranged husband’s first mistress

During a recent Instagram Q&A with fans, she addressed the scandal when one follower asked if “the side chick ever” called or text back.

“No, but she did today,” Martson informed the curious fan. “She was not thrilled they showed her photo on the show [90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After] and I couldn’t agree more. She didn’t know he was married. She was innocent in the situation.”

That was just the first scandal to rock the couple, and while they managed to navigate their way through it, with Smith even taking to Instagram to confess and ask for forgiveness, they wouldn’t be as lucky the second time around.

On April 15, Martson again alluded to her husband being unfaithful on her Instagram Story.

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re a– gets deported,” she wrote, tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

Shortly after, she stated that “We must not go against what the Queen says” when responding to a fan who asked whether or not 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima’s claims of Martson being single were true.”

On Tuesday, April 23, she decided to put an end to the cycle, filing divorce documents in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. On the final page of the documents, she stated that the “defendant committed adultery during the course of the marriage.”

Although exact details of the newest cheating scandal are not clear, an onlooker overheard Martson telling somebody else at the April 25 MĀSK Skincare launch event in New York’s Hemp Garden that her husband had impregnated another woman.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Martson had slammed the alleged mistress as a “#homewrecker.”

The divorce marks the second time that such proceedings have occurred for the couple, though this time they seem much more serious. Martson had initially filed for divorce in January, though she withdrew the paperwork just nine days later.