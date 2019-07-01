’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson Calls the Police on Jay Smith After Heated Confrontation

Ashley Martson is ready to send husband Jay Smith packing back to Jamaica after the 90 Day Fiancé star learned he had sex with yet another woman within the first few months of their marriage during last week’s episode. On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ashley finally confronted her husband face-to-face, and things quickly got out of hand.

Ashley unloaded on her husband when he implied it was her fault he strayed in the first place.

“You’re f—ing disgusting and you’re full of s—,” she shouted at him in response. “I hope your d— shrivels off and you f—ing rot in hell and f—ing die. Way to use someone for a green card.”

“Our marriage is over,” she told the cameras.

As Ashley called the police in an attempt to get Jay deported, the Jamaican national clapped back, “I can simply go and find someone else, marry someone else and stay in the U.S. if I want. Simple. So don’t feel like you’re f—ing God where I have to kiss your a—.”

While Jay hasn’t been deported yet, Ashley revealed on a recent Instagram Q+A session with fans that the big day could be coming.

“He will be deported on Aug. 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning],” she told her followers. “The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.”

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she added. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

She even alleged that Jay tried to pay her to withdraw her divorce filing, saying, “It’s not ‘if.’ He ‘is’ going to get deported, and he knows he is. And he even called me. He went to the attorney, and he said like, ‘I’m f—ed.’ Like he even offered money — like, ‘Can I pay you to withdraw the divorce?’”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

