’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Anfisa Nava Blasts Body Shamers Mocking Bodybuilding Competition Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Anfisa Nava is hitting back at body shamers claiming that she looks too “manly.” After bulking up her muscles and winning the NPC Patriot’s Challenge on July 6, the TLC reality star took to Instagram to celebrate her latest victory, though the celebrations were overshadowed by trolls criticizing her physique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANFISA (@anfisanava_) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:39am PDT

“To be honest I still can’t believe I won every class I competed in last weekend,” she captioned photos from her big win. “Only when I look at the photos and my trophies I realize that it actually happened!”

Although the post, and several others, were well received by fans just as eager to celebrate her victory, her muscular figure also drew criticism from several commenters.

“Why does woman wants guys muscles and abs,” one person asked.

“Eating disorder?” asked another.

“Damn… you look like a dude! Time to stop,” another wrote.

“Damn you have taken a turn for the worst (sic). It’s too much! Your (sic) starting to look like a man…,” a fourth wrote.

Responding to the criticism, Nava took to Instagram on Tuesday with intimate photos shared alongside a lengthy caption stating her love for her body, regardless of what her critics say.

“They say ‘Muscles make you look manly’ … I personally have never felt more feminine and happy than I do now,” she wrote. “It’s all about how you feel on the inside and not what you look like on the outside. All shapes and sizes can be beautiful as long as you live in harmony with yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANFISA (@anfisanava_) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:16am PDT

The post drew plenty of praise from Nava’s followers, many of whom commended her for speaking out.

“You know what? This is exactly it. Being at peace with your body at whatever state it is in,” one person wrote. “To all the haters, to hell with you too… I’m so proud of you. You deserve all the praise for all the hard work. You go girl!”

“Don’t ever let other people’s opinions define you girl. You’re a beauty,” another added.

Nava had picked up bodybuilding as a hobby after her husband, Jorge Nava, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for possession of drugs with intent to sell.

In a December Instagram post, Nava wrote that she took up bodybuilding to “fill the void that [she] felt when Jorge was sentenced,” saying, “I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out. And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division.”