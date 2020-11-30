'90 Day Fiance' Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reacts to Ex Colt Johnson's Engagement

✖

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima had nothing but kind words for ex-husband Colt Johnson after news broke last week he had possibly gotten engaged to girlfriend Vanessa Guerra. Dos Santos Lima and Johnson had a fraught marriage after she moved to Las Vegas from Brazil during Season 6 of the TLC show, finalizing their divorce in April 2019, splitting just seven months of marriage amid claims of domestic abuse on both sides.

Thursday, 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared a photo of Johnson down on one knee, seemingly popping the question to Guerra on a pier as someone several feet away held sound equipment, hinting that the whole event was being filmed for a new season of 90 Day Fiancé. "Congratulations to my ex," Dos Santos Lima wrote alongside a repost of the photo, as per InTouch Weekly.

Johnson and Guerra have a complicated history as well, as he admitted during the most recent season of Happily Ever After? that he cheated on ex Jess Caroline with Guerra. When Caroline, also from Brazil, worried after getting engaged to Johnson that Guerra's relationship with her fiancé was more than platonic, Johnson reassured her they were just friends, before admitting to the camera he had hooked up with Guerra in the past. Later, during the tell-all, Johnson admitted he had been having an "emotional affair" with Guerra since his marriage to Dos Santos Lima, proclaiming, "I love Vanessa."

In a recent YouTube Live with Yates, Guerra's ex-husband True Lamaun claimed she had cheated on him with Johnson as well, causing the end of their marriage in March 2019 when she admitted to getting physical with him. "And apparently, this is a thing he’s done — he doesn’t care if they’re married or not, you know, and he really doesn’t care. He doesn’t care who he hurts, whose lives he interferes with. He’s all about the show,” Lamaun said.

Dos Santos Lima, since her exit from the show, has split from boyfriend Eric Nichols, she revealed earlier this month on Instagram. "Since I started my presence on social media, I feel we have created a relationship of trust. Because of that I feel responsible to communicate to you when something important happens in my life," she wrote. "I'm no longer in a relationship. We decided to follow separate paths for now. We are different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness. I hope you guys understand. This is a new chapter in my life and I'm excited to see what happens next."