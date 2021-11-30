‘7 Little Johnstons’: Trent Johnston Worries About His Parents Amid Father’s Health Struggle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Trent Johnston is worried his parents won’t be able to spend Father’s Day with the rest of the family as the 7 Little Johnstons star’s dad deals with health issues. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the TLC show, Trent and his wife Amber fear they’ve failed to get his dad enough help to make it to the family Father’s Day gathering.

“So today is Father’s Day and like Amber and I always do, we host most of the family gatherings,” Trent tells the camera. “Without trying to get all sappy and emotional here, I think today it is important that family spends time together, you know.” Growing up, Trent was the youngest of four children, and he explains just how important it is for him to get everyone together as much as possible.

“We don’t know how many more Father’s Days we’re gonna get with [my dad], and it’s too much of a struggle,” Trent continues. “It’s too hard on him when we go get him and try to get him out of his wheelchair and put him in the car [then] load the wheelchair. …We only live about an hour away from them, but over the years, it’s gotten harder and harder for my dad to travel and to get around.”

Over the last few years, Trent reveals his father’s health “has gone downhill a little bit” to the point where if his mom doesn’t get him dressed and ready, he won’t make it out. “If it was just Nana to come, then we have to make other arrangements for someone to be at the house to stay with my dad,” he shares. “Nana and Poppy both come together – that’s just the way it works.”

Trying to make things easier on Trent’s parents, the TLC stars set up a driving service to pick them up so they don’t have anything to do but get up and get dressed, but when they haven’t heard confirmation the service that Nana and Poppy are on their way, Trent is concerned. It’s only when he calls sister Heidi that he learns his parents aren’t coming to the gathering after all, and it’s clearly devastating to the reality personality. Will the rest of the family be able to save Father’s Day? 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.