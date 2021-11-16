‘7 Little Johnstons’: Liz and Boyfriend Brice Take Major Step in Their Relationship in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons daughter Elizabeth Johnston is ready to spend the rest of her life with boyfriend Brice. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s season premiere, Liz and Brice make plans to move in together as they celebrate their two-year anniversary with a romantic backyard slideshow of all their special moments as a couple.

Cozied up in the bed of a truck as they watch a slideshow of moments project, Liz asks Brice what his favorite memory of the past two years has been. “When I’m with you? Anytime,” he replies, adding when pushed to pick a single moment, “That’s hard, almost every single one of them is awesome.”

Liz then turned the conversation to their living situation, asking, “When do you plan on moving out and having your place?” She jokes that the two could become neighbors when Brice moves out, but he responds simply, “Yeah, but I’d rather have a house with you.” He continues, “Well, I was hoping to, when I would move out, come live with you,” which Liz says sounds good to her.

“Brice is definitely 100% a guy that I would like to be with for the rest of my life,” she tells the camera. “He is definitely a kind, genuine, loving, caring guy and he gets along great with my family and those are the features that I absolutely love about him. It’s kinda sealed the deal for me to seeing and having a future with him.”

Brice feels the same way, confessing, “I definitely think Liz is someone that I could spend the rest of my life with because every single time I’ve been with her has been nothing but amazing. And I’ve loved every bit of life with her, so yes I definitely, am looking forward to spending the rest of my life with her.”

Looking toward their future together, Liz jokes, “Think you can handle another year with me?” to which Brice replies, “I think I can handle every single year I have with you. … [I’m] ready for all of it — ready for everything with you. That’s all I want to do is just spend life with you.” Liz assures him, “It’s going to happen.” 7 Little Johnstons returns for a brand new season Tuesday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.