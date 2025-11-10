‘7 Little Johnstons’ Couple Finally Weds

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is married!

The TLC personality, 23, married longtime partner Brice Bolden, 25, in an intimate backyard ceremony Saturday in the field of the Johnston family’s Forsyth, Ga. home.

“Congratulations on your special day!” TLC wrote on Instagram Sunday, sharing photos of Elizabeth with her new husband, their daughter, 2-year-old Leighton, and her parents, Amber and Trent Johnston. “Elizabeth and Brice tied the knot.”

Elizabeth and Bolden said “I do” in front of 80 of their closest friends and family members, according to PEOPLE, choosing to marry at the Johnston family home due to its significance in their relationship.

Elizabeth and Bolden first crossed paths as neighbors, as they lived only three houses apart, and they first started dating in 2019. “[It’s] where we spent most of our dating life,” Johnston told the outlet, saying that the ceremony symbolized “togetherness at the place where it all started.”

Daughter Leighton, whom Elizabeth and Bolden welcomed in November 2023, served as the flower girl for the ceremony.

Johnston told PEOPLE that marriage to her means “officially being able to call ourselves a family of three, and being a team.”

The couple said they were looking forward to “working together” in the future and having “more kiddos.” Their honeymoon is another milestone to which they’re looking forward, although it will have to wait, as they’re”not ready to leave Leighton” yet. “So we are waiting until our one-year anniversary,” Elizabeth revealed.

TLC fans were quick to congratulate the newlyweds on social media.

“Oh Congratulations Liz and Brice, oh and of course Leighton!!! You all look amazing and I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness!” one user commented, as another added, “Congratulations and many blessings. May God guide you in this new stage of your lives.”

7 Little Johnstons airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.